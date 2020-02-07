Dupont Capital Management Corp Buys Shares of 11,988 Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI)

Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 11,988 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $381,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Mueller Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $260,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Mueller Industries by 1,142.9% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 8,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. increased its holdings in Mueller Industries by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 10,976 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Mueller Industries by 26.9% during the 3rd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,327 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 2,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Mueller Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at about $398,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.85% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mueller Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Mueller Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Mueller Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood upgraded shares of Mueller Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday.

In other news, CEO Gregory L. Christopher sold 22,798 shares of Mueller Industries stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.01, for a total transaction of $729,763.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 497,658 shares in the company, valued at $15,930,032.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Gregory L. Christopher sold 8,497 shares of Mueller Industries stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $271,904.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 520,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,654,592. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MLI opened at $33.51 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 15.51 and a beta of 1.37. Mueller Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.19 and a 12 month high of $34.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.74.

Mueller Industries (NYSE:MLI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $543.84 million during the quarter. Mueller Industries had a net margin of 4.15% and a return on equity of 19.63%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Mueller Industries, Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

Mueller Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products. It operates through the following segments: Piping Systems, Industrial Metals, and Climate. The Piping Systems segment consists of domestic piping systems group, Canadian operations, European operations, trading group, Jiangsu Mueller-Xingrong Copper Industries Limited, and Jungwoo Metal Ind.

