Dupont Capital Management Corp Has $386,000 Stock Position in Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH)

Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) by 37.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 21,130 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 5,737 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Sally Beauty were worth $386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sally Beauty by 2,490.7% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 44,119 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $805,000 after acquiring an additional 42,416 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Sally Beauty by 48.4% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 42,643 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $778,000 after acquiring an additional 13,900 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Sally Beauty by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 34,118 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $623,000 after acquiring an additional 4,978 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Sally Beauty by 1,096.4% during the 3rd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 702,192 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $10,456,000 after acquiring an additional 643,502 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Sally Beauty in the 3rd quarter valued at $365,000.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SBH. ValuEngine downgraded Sally Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. DA Davidson upgraded Sally Beauty from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.40.

SBH opened at $13.50 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.64. The company has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 6.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.55. Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.46 and a 1 year high of $21.98.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $980.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $995.21 million. Sally Beauty had a net margin of 7.01% and a negative return on equity of 221.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Mark Gregory Spinks sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total transaction of $462,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 53,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $991,137.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care, skin and nail care, styling tools, and other beauty products for retail customers and salon professionals.

