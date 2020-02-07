Dupont Capital Management Corp Sells 1,575 Shares of Apergy Corp (NYSE:APY)

Dupont Capital Management Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Apergy Corp (NYSE:APY) by 12.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,460 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,575 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Apergy were worth $387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in Apergy by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 22,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Apergy by 35.5% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,616 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Apergy by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 50,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,694,000 after purchasing an additional 6,558 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Apergy by 69.6% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Apergy during the fourth quarter valued at about $75,000. 94.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on APY. Stephens began coverage on Apergy in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $24.50 price target on Apergy and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Wolfe Research set a $32.00 price target on Apergy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Apergy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Apergy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.41.

APY opened at $26.94 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.94 and a beta of 2.47. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Apergy Corp has a 12 month low of $23.62 and a 12 month high of $43.40.

Apergy Company Profile

Apergy Corporation provides engineered equipment and technologies that help companies drill for and produce oil and gas worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Production & Automation Technologies and Drilling Technologies. The Production & Automation Technologies segment offers artificial lift equipment and solutions, including rod pumping systems, electric submersible pump systems, progressive cavity pumps, and drive systems and plunger lifts; and automation and digital equipment, software, and industrial Internet of things solutions for downhole monitoring, wellsite productivity enhancement, and asset integrity management.

