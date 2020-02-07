Dupont Capital Management Corp Decreases Holdings in Amc Networks Inc (NASDAQ:AMCX)

Dupont Capital Management Corp cut its stake in shares of Amc Networks Inc (NASDAQ:AMCX) by 36.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,844 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,768 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Amc Networks were worth $389,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC raised its stake in Amc Networks by 86.0% during the 4th quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 10,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 5,073 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Amc Networks by 33.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 41,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,053,000 after purchasing an additional 10,566 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amc Networks in the 3rd quarter worth $294,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its stake in shares of Amc Networks by 60.6% in the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 3,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Amc Networks by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 36,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,978,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.25% of the company’s stock.

AMCX has been the subject of several analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered Amc Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Bank of America lowered Amc Networks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.96 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Evercore ISI lowered Amc Networks from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on Amc Networks from $60.00 to $49.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Amc Networks from $55.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.71.

NASDAQ:AMCX opened at $37.99 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.00, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 2.71. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $39.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.56. Amc Networks Inc has a one year low of $35.60 and a one year high of $68.42.

About Amc Networks

AMC Networks Inc owns and operates various cable television's brands delivering content to audiences, and a platform to distributors and advertisers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, National Networks; and International and Other. The National Networks segment operates five distributed entertainment programming networks under the AMC, WE tv, BBC AMERICA, IFC, and SundanceTV names in high definition and standard definition formats.

