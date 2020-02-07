Dupont Capital Management Corp Lowers Stock Holdings in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX)

Dupont Capital Management Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) by 12.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 13,187 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock after selling 1,812 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Louisiana-Pacific were worth $391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Louisiana-Pacific in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,120 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory purchased a new position in Louisiana-Pacific in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Louisiana-Pacific in the 4th quarter worth approximately $142,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,909 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.61% of the company’s stock.

In other Louisiana-Pacific news, CEO William Bradley Southern acquired 3,745 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.36 per share, with a total value of $109,953.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 252,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,411,374.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Gary Cook sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.95, for a total transaction of $299,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 44,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,331,636.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of LPX opened at $31.76 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of 62.28 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.34. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $21.82 and a 1-year high of $32.52.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The building manufacturing company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $603.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $606.71 million. Louisiana-Pacific had a net margin of 2.67% and a return on equity of 4.93%. Louisiana-Pacific’s quarterly revenue was down 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on LPX shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. TheStreet lowered shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Louisiana-Pacific to $35.00 and gave the company a “top pick” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Louisiana-Pacific has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.82.

About Louisiana-Pacific

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures building products primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It also markets and sells products for use in light industrial and commercial construction applications. It operates through four segments: Siding; North America Oriented Strand Board (OSB); Engineered Wood Products; and South America.

