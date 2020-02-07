Dupont Capital Management Corp Makes New Investment in GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- (NASDAQ:GWPH)

Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- (NASDAQ:GWPH) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 3,762 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $393,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- by 28.6% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 101,194 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,640,000 after purchasing an additional 22,481 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- in the third quarter worth $270,000. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- by 99.3% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 3,838 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,912 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- in the third quarter worth $5,005,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- in the fourth quarter worth $252,000. 84.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Cabot Brown sold 3,576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.58, for a total transaction of $30,682.08. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,232 shares in the company, valued at $173,590.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Geoffrey W. Dr Guy sold 420,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.41, for a total transaction of $45,532,200.00. Insiders have sold 1,328,916 shares of company stock worth $54,107,850 in the last quarter. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GWPH stock opened at $118.24 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $110.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $124.69. GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- has a 12-month low of $95.71 and a 12-month high of $196.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.02 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a current ratio of 7.33, a quick ratio of 6.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- (NASDAQ:GWPH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by $0.39. GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- had a negative net margin of 26.80% and a negative return on equity of 23.04%. The firm had revenue of $90.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.84 million. Equities analysts predict that GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- will post -3.4 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on GWPH. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- to $222.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- in a research note on Monday, October 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $134.00 price target for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $191.82.

GW Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing cannabinoid prescription medicines using botanical extracts derived from the Cannabis plant. Its lead product is Epidiolex, an oral medicine for the treatment of refractory childhood epilepsies, as well as for the treatment of Dravet syndrome, Lennox-Gastaut syndrome, tuberous sclerosis complex, and infantile spasms.

