Dupont Capital Management Corp Purchases New Stake in Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR)

Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 7,734 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $397,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of OTTR. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Otter Tail during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Otter Tail during the third quarter valued at $62,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Otter Tail during the third quarter valued at $212,000. BB&T Corp acquired a new position in Otter Tail during the third quarter valued at $215,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in Otter Tail by 16.5% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 4,051 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the period. 44.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ OTTR opened at $54.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.98 and a beta of 0.30. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.23. Otter Tail Co. has a 52 week low of $47.63 and a 52 week high of $57.74.

Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $228.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.30 million. Otter Tail had a net margin of 8.72% and a return on equity of 10.86%. The business’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Otter Tail Co. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This is a positive change from Otter Tail’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Otter Tail’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.96%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Williams Capital raised Otter Tail from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Otter Tail from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. BidaskClub raised Otter Tail from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. ValuEngine lowered Otter Tail from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Sidoti assumed coverage on Otter Tail in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.60.

In other news, Director John D. Erickson sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.81, for a total transaction of $102,501.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Otter Tail Company Profile

Otter Tail Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in electric, manufacturing, and plastics businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment produces, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota; and operates as a participant in the Midcontinent Independent System Operator, Inc markets.

