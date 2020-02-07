Dupont Capital Management Corp Has $405,000 Holdings in nVent Electric PLC (NYSE:NVT)

Dupont Capital Management Corp reduced its position in nVent Electric PLC (NYSE:NVT) by 12.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 15,838 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,176 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in nVent Electric were worth $405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in nVent Electric by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 31,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in nVent Electric by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 240,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,294,000 after purchasing an additional 15,356 shares during the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in nVent Electric in the 3rd quarter worth about $23,303,000. Covington Capital Management increased its position in nVent Electric by 43.0% in the 3rd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 1,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in nVent Electric by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 289,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,390,000 after purchasing an additional 27,244 shares during the last quarter. 86.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director William T. Monahan sold 6,116 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.97, for a total transaction of $152,716.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 50,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,261,559.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered nVent Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 1st. ValuEngine upgraded nVent Electric from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. G.Research downgraded nVent Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. CL King began coverage on nVent Electric in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Gabelli downgraded nVent Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. nVent Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.29.

NVT opened at $26.80 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a PE ratio of 20.78 and a beta of 1.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $25.58 and a 200-day moving average of $23.20. nVent Electric PLC has a 52-week low of $19.04 and a 52-week high of $28.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.73.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $567.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $580.03 million. nVent Electric had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 10.10%. The firm’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that nVent Electric PLC will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Investors of record on Friday, January 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 23rd. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. nVent Electric’s payout ratio is 39.33%.

About nVent Electric

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Thermal Management, and Electrical & Fastening Solutions.

