Dupont Capital Management Corp Makes New $420,000 Investment in e.l.f. Beauty Inc (NYSE:ELF)

Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in e.l.f. Beauty Inc (NYSE:ELF) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 26,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $420,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,710,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,120,000 after buying an additional 90,359 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 192.2% in the 3rd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 651,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,401,000 after purchasing an additional 428,277 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the 2nd quarter worth about $8,733,000. Castleark Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the 3rd quarter worth about $5,814,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,583,000. 83.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ELF opened at $18.93 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $866.99 million, a P/E ratio of 54.19, a PEG ratio of 16.95 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 3.12. e.l.f. Beauty Inc has a one year low of $6.70 and a one year high of $19.96. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.54.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $80.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.53 million. e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 7.47% and a net margin of 0.11%. The company’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. Analysts predict that e.l.f. Beauty Inc will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other e.l.f. Beauty news, major shareholder Tpg Growth Ii Advisors, Inc. sold 3,565,550 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.73, for a total transaction of $56,086,101.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Tarang Amin sold 61,763 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.63, for a total value of $1,088,881.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,669,599 shares of company stock worth $57,851,559. Company insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

ELF has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded e.l.f. Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.27.

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, a beauty company, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. brand name worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, and skin care products, as well as kits and tools. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce and e.l.f.

