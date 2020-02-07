Cwm LLC Increases Stock Position in Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF (NASDAQ:KBWP)

Posted by on Feb 7th, 2020

Cwm LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF (NASDAQ:KBWP) by 538.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 345 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 291 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF were worth $25,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in KBWP. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF by 399.0% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,024,000 after buying an additional 32,699 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF by 83.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 52,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,682,000 after buying an additional 23,989 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF by 96.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after buying an additional 7,159 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF by 111.5% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,000 after buying an additional 5,214 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF by 477.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 4,678 shares during the period.

Shares of KBWP opened at $74.89 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.55. Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF has a twelve month low of $60.33 and a twelve month high of $75.19.

