Dupont Capital Management Corp Acquires 1,321 Shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB)

Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) by 9.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 15,858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,321 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust were worth $425,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 15.0% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,382,157 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $205,371,000 after acquiring an additional 960,626 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 75,976.6% during the third quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 243,445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,773,000 after acquiring an additional 243,125 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 8.3% during the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 723,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,126,000 after acquiring an additional 55,375 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $979,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 72.0% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 58,334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,563,000 after acquiring an additional 24,418 shares during the period.

NYSE PEB opened at $25.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a 1-year low of $23.48 and a 1-year high of $34.35. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.73 and a 200-day moving average of $26.51. The company has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.23 and a beta of 1.37.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.04%. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s payout ratio is 62.04%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PEB shares. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 18th. Raymond James cut Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $31.00 price objective on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Capital One Financial downgraded shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.18.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (?REIT?) organized to opportunistically acquire and invest primarily in upper upscale, full-service hotels located in urban markets in major gateway cities. The Company owns 61 hotels, totaling approximately 14,600 guest rooms, located in 10 states and the District of Columbia, including: Del Mar, California; Los Angeles, California (Beverly Hills, Santa Monica and West Hollywood); San Diego, California; San Francisco, California; Santa Cruz, California; Washington, DC; Coral Gables, Florida; Key West, Florida; Naples, Florida; Buckhead, Georgia; Chicago, Illinois; Boston, Massachusetts; New York, New York; Portland, Oregon; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; Nashville, Tennessee; Columbia River Gorge, Washington; and Seattle, Washington.

