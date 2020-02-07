Dupont Capital Management Corp Decreases Stock Holdings in NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA)

Dupont Capital Management Corp decreased its holdings in shares of NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) by 12.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,547 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 762 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in NuVasive were worth $429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NUVA. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of NuVasive by 36.1% in the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 773,271 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $49,009,000 after acquiring an additional 205,052 shares during the period. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. raised its stake in shares of NuVasive by 23.7% in the third quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 459,540 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $29,126,000 after acquiring an additional 87,926 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of NuVasive in the third quarter valued at $21,355,000. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of NuVasive by 21.8% in the third quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 299,135 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $18,959,000 after acquiring an additional 53,616 shares during the period. Finally, Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of NuVasive by 30.1% in the fourth quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 289,608 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $22,398,000 after acquiring an additional 66,989 shares during the period. 98.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Paul Mcclintock sold 3,314 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.04, for a total value of $238,740.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Gregory T. Lucier sold 29,469 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.99, for a total transaction of $2,150,942.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,783 shares of company stock worth $2,629,083 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of NuVasive from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Svb Leerink upgraded shares of NuVasive from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $92.00 in a report on Friday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NuVasive from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st. Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of NuVasive in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on shares of NuVasive in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $93.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.47.

Shares of NuVasive stock opened at $76.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 3.68 and a quick ratio of 2.08. NuVasive, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.88 and a 1 year high of $81.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $77.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.65. The stock has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.40, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.20.

About NuVasive

NuVasive, Inc, a medical device company, develops and markets minimally disruptive surgical products and procedurally integrated solutions for spine surgery. Its products focus on applications for spine fusion surgery, including ancillary products and services used to aid in the surgical procedure. The company's principal products include Maximum Access Surgery, a minimally disruptive surgical platform, which includes its software-driven nerve detection and avoidance systems, and intraoperative monitoring (IOM) services and support; MaXcess, an integrated split-blade retractor system; and various specialized implants and biologics.

