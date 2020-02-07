Dupont Capital Management Corp Makes New Investment in Zai Lab Ltd (NASDAQ:ZLAB)

Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Zai Lab Ltd (NASDAQ:ZLAB) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 10,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $428,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Zai Lab by 43.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 44,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,536,000 after acquiring an additional 13,384 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Zai Lab by 31.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 915,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,932,000 after acquiring an additional 220,889 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Zai Lab by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,141,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,807,000 after acquiring an additional 168,643 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Zai Lab by 94.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $819,000 after acquiring an additional 11,415 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zai Lab during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $521,000. 63.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ZLAB. BidaskClub raised shares of Zai Lab from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Zai Lab from $65.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.31.

ZLAB opened at $54.20 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $46.13 and a 200 day moving average of $37.97. The company has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of -20.53 and a beta of 1.34. Zai Lab Ltd has a 12 month low of $23.42 and a 12 month high of $55.53.

Zai Lab Company Profile

Zai Lab Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering or licensing, developing, and commercializing proprietary therapeutics that address medical needs in the fields of oncology, and autoimmune and infectious disease therapies in the People's Republic of China. Its drug candidates include ZL-2306, a poly ADP ribose polymerase 1/2 inhibitor, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian, lung, and breast cancers; ZL-2401, an antibiotic that is in Phase III clinical trial to treat ABSSSI, CABP, and UTI; FPA144, a humanized monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase I/III clinical trial to treat gastric and gastroesophageal cancer; ETX2514, a novel ß-lactamase inhibitor that is in Phase II cUTI trial for the treatment of acinetobacter baumannii; and ZL-2301, which is in Phase III clinical trial to treat HCC.

