Dupont Capital Management Corp Purchases New Stake in Yeti Holdings Inc (NYSE:YETI)

Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Yeti Holdings Inc (NYSE:YETI) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 11,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $417,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in Yeti during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Yeti during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Yeti by 126.9% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 1,104 shares during the period. CenterStar Asset Management LLC raised its position in Yeti by 401.6% during the third quarter. CenterStar Asset Management LLC now owns 2,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 1,711 shares during the period. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Yeti by 1,110.0% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 2,220 shares during the period. 49.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Ryan R. Seiders sold 1,462,751 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total value of $42,419,779.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Roy J. Seiders sold 820,295 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total value of $23,788,555.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 2,461,171 shares of company stock valued at $71,643,395. 10.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of YETI opened at $36.59 on Friday. Yeti Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $17.41 and a 1 year high of $38.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.47. The stock has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of 43.56, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 2.91.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on YETI shares. Goldman Sachs Group raised Yeti from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $35.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Yeti from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Roth Capital started coverage on Yeti in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Yeti from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, January 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Yeti from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Yeti has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.60.

About Yeti

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Japan. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as storage, transport, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, including colsters, lowballs, stackable pints, mugs, tumblers, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, and jug mounts under the Rambler brand.

