Dupont Capital Management Corp Invests $407,000 in CHP Merger Corp. (OTCMKTS:CHPMU)

Posted by on Feb 7th, 2020

Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of CHP Merger Corp. (OTCMKTS:CHPMU) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $407,000.

Separately, Vertex One Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CHP Merger during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,034,000.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CHPMU opened at $10.48 on Friday. CHP Merger Corp. has a 12-month low of $10.03 and a 12-month high of $11.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.32.

CHP Merger Company Profile

CHP Merger Corp. intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses with a focus on the healthcare or healthcare related industries in the United States. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Summit, New Jersey.

