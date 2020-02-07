Dupont Capital Management Corp Purchases New Shares in Bassett Furniture Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:BSET)

Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:BSET) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 25,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $418,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in Bassett Furniture Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $445,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Bassett Furniture Industries by 45.4% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 3,013 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC raised its stake in Bassett Furniture Industries by 26.7% during the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 15,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Bassett Furniture Industries by 29.3% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 27,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 6,283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Bassett Furniture Industries by 7.0% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 23,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 1,515 shares in the last quarter. 69.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BSET. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bassett Furniture Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 20th. ValuEngine raised shares of Bassett Furniture Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd.

Shares of BSET opened at $11.60 on Friday. Bassett Furniture Industries Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.50 and a twelve month high of $20.90. The company has a market cap of $118.06 million, a P/E ratio of 26.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.56.

Bassett Furniture Industries (NASDAQ:BSET) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.09). Bassett Furniture Industries had a negative net margin of 0.43% and a positive return on equity of 2.46%. The firm had revenue of $113.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.30 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Bassett Furniture Industries Inc. will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. Bassett Furniture Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 111.11%.

Bassett Furniture Industries Profile

Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and retails home furnishings in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Wholesale, Retail, and Logistical Services. The company engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, distribution, and sale of furniture products to a network of company-owned and licensee-owned Bassett Home Furnishings retail stores, as well as independent furniture retailers; and wood and upholstery operations.

