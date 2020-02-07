Dupont Capital Management Corp Grows Position in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL)

Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) by 35.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,782 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,757 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Ball were worth $439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLL. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its holdings in Ball by 125.1% during the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 421 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ball during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Atwater Malick LLC bought a new position in Ball during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Ball by 600.0% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Ball by 97.6% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 662 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. 81.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Chairman John A. Hayes sold 9,382 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.55, for a total value of $596,226.10. Also, Chairman John A. Hayes sold 15,560 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.58, for a total transaction of $1,051,544.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 438,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,620,043.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 65,055 shares of company stock valued at $4,343,836 over the last ninety days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BLL stock opened at $78.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $25.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.20, a PEG ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.94. Ball Co. has a one year low of $52.51 and a one year high of $82.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. Ball had a net margin of 4.82% and a return on equity of 22.86%. Ball’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ball Co. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. Ball’s payout ratio is currently 27.27%.

BLL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Ball in a report on Monday, December 9th. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Ball in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Ball in a report on Thursday, January 16th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Ball in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 target price on shares of Ball in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Ball currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.39.

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products, and of aerospace and other technologies and services to commercial and governmental customers. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

