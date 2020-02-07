6,363 Shares in SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) Purchased by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 6,363 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $411,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SKYW. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in SkyWest during the third quarter worth about $4,493,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in SkyWest by 77.6% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 166,298 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,545,000 after purchasing an additional 72,676 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in SkyWest by 2,098.2% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 65,288 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,748,000 after purchasing an additional 62,318 shares during the period. Man Group plc grew its holdings in SkyWest by 74.6% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 97,623 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,604,000 after purchasing an additional 41,708 shares during the period. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. grew its holdings in SkyWest by 70.9% during the fourth quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 75,826 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,900,000 after purchasing an additional 31,462 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on SkyWest from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. ValuEngine cut SkyWest from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on SkyWest from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of SkyWest in a report on Monday. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on SkyWest in a report on Monday, November 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.43.

Shares of SKYW stock opened at $57.07 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.62 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.26. SkyWest, Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.35 and a 1 year high of $66.52.

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.02. SkyWest had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 11.44%. The business had revenue of $743.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $737.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that SkyWest, Inc. will post 6.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This is an increase from SkyWest’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. SkyWest’s payout ratio is currently 7.68%.

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

