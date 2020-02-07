Dupont Capital Management Corp Sells 2,849 Shares of Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL)

Dupont Capital Management Corp lessened its stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) by 12.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,849 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Sterling Bancorp were worth $437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 25.7% during the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,365,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $107,632,000 after buying an additional 1,097,895 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 81,198.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,713,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,928,000 after buying an additional 1,711,661 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 31.2% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 915,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,366,000 after buying an additional 217,737 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 7.0% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 504,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,967,000 after buying an additional 32,914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 24.1% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 438,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,786,000 after buying an additional 84,962 shares during the last quarter. 84.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sterling Bancorp alerts:

STL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Sterling Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. ValuEngine raised shares of Sterling Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sterling Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Sterling Bancorp from $25.00 to $25.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Sterling Bancorp in a research note on Friday, December 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.08.

STL stock opened at $20.62 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.11 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Sterling Bancorp has a 12-month low of $17.57 and a 12-month high of $22.17. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.31.

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $260.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.05 million. Sterling Bancorp had a net margin of 31.85% and a return on equity of 9.97%. Sterling Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Sterling Bancorp will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 31st. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. Sterling Bancorp’s payout ratio is 13.53%.

In related news, insider Brian T. Edwards sold 4,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.16, for a total value of $98,605.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 82,396 shares in the company, valued at $1,743,499.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Sterling Bancorp

Sterling Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Sterling National Bank that provides various banking products and services to commercial, consumer, and municipal clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, time, and interest and non-interest bearing demand deposits, as well as certificates of deposit and mortgage escrow funds.

Read More: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL).

Receive News & Ratings for Sterling Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sterling Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.