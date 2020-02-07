GrubHub Inc (NYSE:GRUB) Insider Sells $51,502.50 in Stock

GrubHub Inc (NYSE:GRUB) insider Brandt Walter Kucharski sold 945 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.50, for a total transaction of $51,502.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 94 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,123. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Brandt Walter Kucharski also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 3rd, Brandt Walter Kucharski sold 156 shares of GrubHub stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.04, for a total transaction of $7,338.24.

On Tuesday, December 3rd, Brandt Walter Kucharski sold 169 shares of GrubHub stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.37, for a total transaction of $6,991.53.

NYSE GRUB opened at $54.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 2.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 278.00 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s fifty day moving average is $52.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.91. GrubHub Inc has a 52-week low of $32.11 and a 52-week high of $87.98.

GrubHub (NYSE:GRUB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The information services provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $341.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $324.68 million. GrubHub had a negative net margin of 1.41% and a positive return on equity of 1.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that GrubHub Inc will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in GrubHub by 346.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 616 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of GrubHub by 81.5% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 993 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GrubHub during the 3rd quarter valued at about $60,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of GrubHub by 1,050.0% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,150 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of GrubHub by 195.2% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,491 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 986 shares in the last quarter.

GRUB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on shares of GrubHub from $67.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 8th. Barclays upgraded shares of GrubHub from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $51.00 in a report on Friday, November 15th. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of GrubHub from $42.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of GrubHub in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of GrubHub from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.64.

Grubhub Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an online and mobile platform for restaurant pick-up and delivery orders in the United States. The company connects approximately 105,000 local restaurants with diners with diners in various cities. It offers Grubhub, Seamless, and Eat24 mobile applications and mobile Websites; and operates Websites through grubhub.com, seamless.com, eat24.com, and menupages.com.

