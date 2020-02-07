BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) Director Sells $42,480.00 in Stock

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) Director Francis E. Odonnell, Jr. sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.31, for a total transaction of $42,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 548,754 shares in the company, valued at $2,913,883.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:BDSI opened at $5.25 on Friday. BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.59 and a 52 week high of $7.21. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

BioDelivery Sciences International (NASDAQ:BDSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.34. BioDelivery Sciences International had a negative net margin of 22.11% and a negative return on equity of 8.80%. The business had revenue of $30.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.86 million. Research analysts expect that BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BDSI shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised their price target on shares of BioDelivery Sciences International from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of BioDelivery Sciences International in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of BioDelivery Sciences International from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Janney Montgomery Scott reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BioDelivery Sciences International in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of BioDelivery Sciences International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.75.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BDSI. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in BioDelivery Sciences International by 3.8% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 86,390 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 3,160 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in BioDelivery Sciences International by 4.6% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 87,670 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 3,851 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in BioDelivery Sciences International during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in BioDelivery Sciences International by 3.7% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 130,150 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $548,000 after buying an additional 4,587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in BioDelivery Sciences International by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 44,800 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. 68.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BioDelivery Sciences International

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products principally in the areas of pain management and addiction. The company provides its products based on its patented BioErodible MucoAdhesive drug delivery technology, a small erodible polymer film for application to the buccal mucosa, as well as other drug delivery technologies.

