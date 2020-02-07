Byron Energy Ltd (ASX:BYE) Insider Paul Young Purchases 122,943 Shares

Byron Energy Ltd (ASX:BYE) insider Paul Young purchased 122,943 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.30 ($0.21) per share, for a total transaction of A$36,268.19 ($25,722.12).
The company has a market cap of $152.98 million and a PE ratio of 11.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of A$0.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.66. Byron Energy Ltd has a 1 year low of A$0.20 ($0.14) and a 1 year high of A$0.39 ($0.28).
Byron Energy Company Profile
Read More: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF
Receive News & Ratings for Byron Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Byron Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.