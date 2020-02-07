Byron Energy Ltd (ASX:BYE) Insider Paul Young Purchases 122,943 Shares

Byron Energy Ltd (ASX:BYE) insider Paul Young purchased 122,943 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.30 ($0.21) per share, for a total transaction of A$36,268.19 ($25,722.12).

The company has a market cap of $152.98 million and a PE ratio of 11.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of A$0.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.66. Byron Energy Ltd has a 1 year low of A$0.20 ($0.14) and a 1 year high of A$0.39 ($0.28).

Byron Energy Company Profile

Byron Energy Limited engages in the development, exploration, and production of oil and gas properties. It holds working interests in various blocks located in the shallow waters of the Gulf of Mexico and transition zone, including the State Waters and adjacent coastline in the United States. The company was founded in 2005 and is based in Melbourne, Australia.

