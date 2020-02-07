Anne S. Ellefson Sells 750 Shares of Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST) Stock

Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST) Director Anne S. Ellefson sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.50, for a total transaction of $29,625.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $687,023.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of SFST stock opened at $40.36 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $41.72 and a 200-day moving average of $40.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Southern First Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.51 and a 12-month high of $44.43. The company has a market capitalization of $306.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.84 and a beta of 1.00.

Southern First Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The bank reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.22. Southern First Bancshares had a net margin of 25.48% and a return on equity of 14.23%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 9.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 116,847 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,656,000 after acquiring an additional 10,177 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 11.0% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 20,645 shares of the bank’s stock worth $822,000 after acquiring an additional 2,038 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 153.3% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 36,156 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,493,000 after acquiring an additional 21,882 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Southern First Bancshares by 12.8% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 20,169 shares of the bank’s stock worth $804,000 after purchasing an additional 2,292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bowling Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new position in Southern First Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth $840,000. 74.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SFST shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Southern First Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. ValuEngine raised shares of Southern First Bancshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd.

About Southern First Bancshares

Southern First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southern First Bank that provides various banking products and services to general public in South Carolina, North Carolina, and Georgia. It accepts various deposit products that include checking accounts, commercial checking accounts, savings accounts, and other time deposits, including daily money market accounts and long-term certificates of deposit.

