Anne S. Ellefson Sells 750 Shares of Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST) Stock

Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST) Director Anne S. Ellefson sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.50, for a total transaction of $29,625.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $687,023.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Shares of SFST stock opened at $40.36 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $41.72 and a 200-day moving average of $40.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Southern First Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.51 and a 12-month high of $44.43. The company has a market capitalization of $306.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.84 and a beta of 1.00.
Southern First Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The bank reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.22. Southern First Bancshares had a net margin of 25.48% and a return on equity of 14.23%.
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SFST shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Southern First Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. ValuEngine raised shares of Southern First Bancshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd.
About Southern First Bancshares
Southern First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southern First Bank that provides various banking products and services to general public in South Carolina, North Carolina, and Georgia. It accepts various deposit products that include checking accounts, commercial checking accounts, savings accounts, and other time deposits, including daily money market accounts and long-term certificates of deposit.
See Also: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Southern First Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern First Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.