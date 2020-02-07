Insider Buying: L1 Long Short Fund Ltd (ASX:LSF) Insider Buys 14,605 Shares of Stock

L1 Long Short Fund Ltd (ASX:LSF) insider Raphael Lamm purchased 14,605 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$1.43 ($1.02) per share, with a total value of A$20,928.97 ($14,843.24).

Raphael Lamm also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 31st, Raphael Lamm purchased 6,500 shares of L1 Long Short Fund stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$1.47 ($1.04) per share, with a total value of A$9,522.50 ($6,753.55).

On Wednesday, January 29th, Raphael Lamm purchased 30,000 shares of L1 Long Short Fund stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$1.51 ($1.07) per share, with a total value of A$45,150.00 ($32,021.28).

On Friday, January 24th, Raphael Lamm purchased 30,000 shares of L1 Long Short Fund stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$1.59 ($1.13) per share, with a total value of A$47,670.00 ($33,808.51).

On Wednesday, January 22nd, Raphael Lamm purchased 9,250 shares of L1 Long Short Fund stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$1.61 ($1.14) per share, with a total value of A$14,920.25 ($10,581.74).

On Monday, January 20th, Raphael Lamm purchased 20,724 shares of L1 Long Short Fund stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$1.62 ($1.15) per share, with a total value of A$33,489.98 ($23,751.76).

On Friday, January 17th, Raphael Lamm purchased 98,253 shares of L1 Long Short Fund stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$1.62 ($1.15) per share, with a total value of A$159,562.87 ($113,165.16).

On Wednesday, January 15th, Raphael Lamm purchased 78,537 shares of L1 Long Short Fund stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$1.62 ($1.15) per share, with a total value of A$126,994.33 ($90,066.90).

On Friday, January 10th, Raphael Lamm purchased 7,469 shares of L1 Long Short Fund stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$1.61 ($1.14) per share, with a total value of A$12,054.97 ($8,549.62).

On Tuesday, January 7th, Raphael Lamm purchased 8,207 shares of L1 Long Short Fund stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$1.63 ($1.16) per share, with a total value of A$13,377.41 ($9,487.52).

On Thursday, January 2nd, Raphael Lamm purchased 50,000 shares of L1 Long Short Fund stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$1.65 ($1.17) per share, with a total value of A$82,250.00 ($58,333.33).

Shares of LSF stock opened at A$1.46 ($1.03) on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of A$1.59 and a 200 day moving average of A$1.54. L1 Long Short Fund Ltd has a 52 week low of A$1.10 ($0.78) and a 52 week high of A$1.85 ($1.31). The firm has a market capitalization of $967.34 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.66.

L1 Long Short Fund Limited is a equity fund launched and managed by L1 Capital Pty Ltd. The fund investments predominantly in Australian and New Zealand securities. It employs long and short strategy to make its investments. The fund employs bottom up approach to make its investments. It is was formed in September 2014 and is domiciled in Australia.

