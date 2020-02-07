Zacks: Analysts Expect Rent-A-Center Inc (NASDAQ:RCII) Will Post Earnings of $0.57 Per Share

Posted by on Feb 7th, 2020

Brokerages expect Rent-A-Center Inc (NASDAQ:RCII) to report earnings of $0.57 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Rent-A-Center’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.54 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.60. Rent-A-Center posted earnings per share of $0.35 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 62.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Rent-A-Center will report full-year earnings of $2.23 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.20 to $2.26. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.39 to $2.87. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Rent-A-Center.

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $649.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $630.83 million. Rent-A-Center had a return on equity of 31.75% and a net margin of 5.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 EPS.

RCII has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Rent-A-Center from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Rent-A-Center from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Stephens downgraded shares of Rent-A-Center from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Rent-A-Center from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Rent-A-Center from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.00.

Shares of RCII opened at $27.78 on Tuesday. Rent-A-Center has a fifty-two week low of $17.11 and a fifty-two week high of $31.14. The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 0.40. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 2.34.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 6th were paid a $0.29 dividend. This is a boost from Rent-A-Center’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 3rd. Rent-A-Center’s payout ratio is presently 109.43%.

In other Rent-A-Center news, EVP Catherine M. Skula sold 1,380 shares of Rent-A-Center stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.90, for a total value of $34,362.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $708,903. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RCII. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Rent-A-Center by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,519,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,541,000 after buying an additional 40,539 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in Rent-A-Center by 121.2% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,153,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,270,000 after buying an additional 632,002 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Rent-A-Center by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 863,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,887,000 after buying an additional 172,366 shares in the last quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd lifted its holdings in Rent-A-Center by 1,385.5% in the 4th quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 495,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,094,000 after buying an additional 462,527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Rent-A-Center by 146.8% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 423,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,912,000 after buying an additional 251,653 shares in the last quarter.

Rent-A-Center Company Profile

Rent-A-Center, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, leases household durable goods to customers on a rent-to-own basis. The company operates through four segments: Core U.S., Acceptance Now, Mexico, and Franchising. It offers durable products, such as consumer electronics; appliances; computers, including tablets; smartphones; wheels and tires; and furniture, including accessories under rental purchase agreements.

