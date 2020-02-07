-$0.14 Earnings Per Share Expected for Rite Aid Co. (NYSE:RAD) This Quarter

Posted by on Feb 7th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Wall Street brokerages expect Rite Aid Co. (NYSE:RAD) to announce earnings of ($0.14) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Rite Aid’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.09) and the lowest is ($0.18). Rite Aid reported earnings of ($0.20) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rite Aid will report full year earnings of $0.34 per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.50 to $0.66. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Rite Aid.

Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $5.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.42 billion. Rite Aid had a positive return on equity of 1.40% and a negative net margin of 1.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS.

A number of brokerages have commented on RAD. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on Rite Aid from $5.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Rite Aid from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rite Aid from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.50.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Rite Aid during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Rite Aid in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in Rite Aid by 198.4% in the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 3,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. CenterStar Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Rite Aid in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, World Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Rite Aid in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Institutional investors own 48.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RAD opened at $12.62 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.34. The stock has a market cap of $692.93 million, a PE ratio of -1.66 and a beta of 1.99. Rite Aid has a 12 month low of $5.04 and a 12 month high of $23.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.22, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

About Rite Aid

Rite Aid Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail drugstores in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail Pharmacy and Pharmacy Services. The Retail Pharmacy segment sells prescription drugs and a range of other merchandise, including over-the-counter medications, health and beauty aids, personal care items, cosmetics, household items, food and beverages, greeting cards, seasonal merchandise, and other every day and convenience products.

Read More: Cryptocurrencies

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Rite Aid (RAD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Rite Aid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rite Aid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

GrubHub Inc Insider Sells $51,502.50 in Stock
GrubHub Inc Insider Sells $51,502.50 in Stock
BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. Director Sells $42,480.00 in Stock
BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. Director Sells $42,480.00 in Stock
Byron Energy Ltd Insider Paul Young Purchases 122,943 Shares
Byron Energy Ltd Insider Paul Young Purchases 122,943 Shares
Anne S. Ellefson Sells 750 Shares of Southern First Bancshares, Inc. Stock
Anne S. Ellefson Sells 750 Shares of Southern First Bancshares, Inc. Stock
Insider Buying: L1 Long Short Fund Ltd Insider Buys 14,605 Shares of Stock
Insider Buying: L1 Long Short Fund Ltd Insider Buys 14,605 Shares of Stock
Zacks: Analysts Expect Rent-A-Center Inc Will Post Earnings of $0.57 Per Share
Zacks: Analysts Expect Rent-A-Center Inc Will Post Earnings of $0.57 Per Share


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report