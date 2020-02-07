-$0.14 Earnings Per Share Expected for Rite Aid Co. (NYSE:RAD) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Rite Aid Co. (NYSE:RAD) to announce earnings of ($0.14) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Rite Aid’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.09) and the lowest is ($0.18). Rite Aid reported earnings of ($0.20) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rite Aid will report full year earnings of $0.34 per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.50 to $0.66. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Rite Aid.

Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $5.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.42 billion. Rite Aid had a positive return on equity of 1.40% and a negative net margin of 1.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS.

A number of brokerages have commented on RAD. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on Rite Aid from $5.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Rite Aid from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rite Aid from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.50.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Rite Aid during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Rite Aid in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in Rite Aid by 198.4% in the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 3,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. CenterStar Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Rite Aid in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, World Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Rite Aid in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Institutional investors own 48.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RAD opened at $12.62 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.34. The stock has a market cap of $692.93 million, a PE ratio of -1.66 and a beta of 1.99. Rite Aid has a 12 month low of $5.04 and a 12 month high of $23.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.22, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Rite Aid Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail drugstores in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail Pharmacy and Pharmacy Services. The Retail Pharmacy segment sells prescription drugs and a range of other merchandise, including over-the-counter medications, health and beauty aids, personal care items, cosmetics, household items, food and beverages, greeting cards, seasonal merchandise, and other every day and convenience products.

