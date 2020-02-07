SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) CMO Sells $51,972.00 in Stock

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) CMO Michelle Draper sold 213 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.00, for a total value of $51,972.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 5,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,336,876. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Michelle Draper also recently made the following trade(s):

Get SVB Financial Group alerts:

On Friday, January 31st, Michelle Draper sold 1,063 shares of SVB Financial Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.93, for a total value of $257,171.59.

On Thursday, January 2nd, Michelle Draper sold 213 shares of SVB Financial Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.65, for a total value of $53,814.45.

SVB Financial Group stock opened at $262.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.66. SVB Financial Group has a one year low of $183.04 and a one year high of $270.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.14 billion, a PE ratio of 12.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 2.24. The business’s fifty day moving average is $251.78 and its 200 day moving average is $224.98.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $5.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.59 by $0.47. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 19.33% and a net margin of 32.20%. The company had revenue of $847.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $786.84 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.96 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that SVB Financial Group will post 19.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 101.8% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 113 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Bray Capital Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Mechanics Bank Trust Department purchased a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group during the third quarter valued at $35,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. 91.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Maxim Group raised their price target on SVB Financial Group from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Bank of America raised their price target on SVB Financial Group from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. DA Davidson raised their price target on SVB Financial Group from $270.00 to $312.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. BidaskClub downgraded SVB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on SVB Financial Group from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. SVB Financial Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $275.67.

About SVB Financial Group

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through three segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, and SVB Capital. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit products and services comprising term loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, accounts-receivable-based lines of credit, capital call lines of credit, and credit cards; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

Featured Article: Hedge Funds Explained

Receive News & Ratings for SVB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SVB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.