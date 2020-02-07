Insider Selling: Intec Pharma Ltd (NASDAQ:NTEC) Major Shareholder Sells $25,600.00 in Stock

Intec Pharma Ltd (NASDAQ:NTEC) major shareholder Pharma Technologies Ltd Dexcel sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.32, for a total transaction of $25,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,424,897 shares in the company, valued at $1,415,967.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Pharma Technologies Ltd Dexcel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 31st, Pharma Technologies Ltd Dexcel sold 725,951 shares of Intec Pharma stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.31, for a total transaction of $225,044.81.

NASDAQ NTEC opened at $0.27 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.79 million, a PE ratio of -0.17 and a beta of -0.05. Intec Pharma Ltd has a 52 week low of $0.26 and a 52 week high of $9.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.63.

Intec Pharma (NASDAQ:NTEC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.10). As a group, equities research analysts expect that Intec Pharma Ltd will post -1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Intec Pharma by 38.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 81,931 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 22,715 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intec Pharma in the third quarter worth about $96,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intec Pharma in the second quarter worth about $593,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Intec Pharma in the second quarter worth about $1,230,000. Finally, AdvisorShares Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intec Pharma in the fourth quarter worth about $192,000. 16.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on NTEC. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Intec Pharma in a report on Thursday, December 12th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Intec Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intec Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Roth Capital downgraded shares of Intec Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $1.00 in a report on Friday, October 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.96.

About Intec Pharma

Intec Pharma Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing drugs based on its proprietary Accordion Pill platform technology in Israel. Its Accordion Pill is an oral drug delivery system that is designed to enhance the efficacy and safety of existing drugs and drugs in development by utilizing a gastric retention and specific release mechanism.

