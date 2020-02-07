Insider Buying: Barnwell Industries, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BRN) Major Shareholder Buys $29,391.20 in Stock

Feb 7th, 2020

Barnwell Industries, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BRN) major shareholder Ned L. Sherwood bought 36,739 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.80 per share, with a total value of $29,391.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

NYSEAMERICAN:BRN opened at $0.90 on Friday. Barnwell Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.30 and a 12-month high of $1.64.

Barnwell Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:BRN) last released its earnings results on Monday, December 16th. The energy company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.11 million during the quarter.

Barnwell Industries Company Profile

Barnwell Industries, Inc acquires, develops, produces, and sells oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Natural Gas, Land Investment, and Contract Drilling. The company also invests in land interests in Hawaii. In addition, it owns and operates four water well drilling rigs, two pump rigs, and other ancillary drilling and pump equipment; drills water and water monitoring wells of various depths; installs and repairs water pumping systems; and distributes Floway pumps and equipment in Hawaii.

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Barnwell Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:BRN)

