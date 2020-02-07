Gary L. Hinkle Purchases 1,508 Shares of Summit Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMF) Stock

Summit Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMF) Director Gary L. Hinkle acquired 1,508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.80 per share, for a total transaction of $38,906.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 387,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,987,360.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of SMMF stock opened at $25.83 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $322.28 million, a PE ratio of 10.17 and a beta of 0.93. Summit Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.74 and a fifty-two week high of $27.83.

Get Summit Financial Group alerts:

Summit Financial Group (NASDAQ:SMMF) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.07. Summit Financial Group had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 25.24%. The firm had revenue of $24.23 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Summit Financial Group, Inc. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SMMF. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Summit Financial Group in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Summit Financial Group by 3.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 125,382 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,366,000 after buying an additional 4,760 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Summit Financial Group by 8.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 624,133 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,759,000 after buying an additional 46,965 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Summit Financial Group by 8.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 497,493 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,358,000 after buying an additional 39,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Summit Financial Group by 8.7% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 17,437 shares of the bank’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 1,402 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on SMMF shares. BidaskClub lowered Summit Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 18th. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Summit Financial Group in a report on Monday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Summit Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Summit Financial Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st.

Summit Financial Group Company Profile

Summit Financial Group, Inc operates as a financial holding company for Summit Community Bank, Inc that provides community banking and other financial services to individuals and businesses primarily in the Eastern Panhandle and South Central regions of West Virginia and the Shenandoah Valley, and Southwestern regions of Virginia.

Featured Article: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Receive News & Ratings for Summit Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.