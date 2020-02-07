Federated Hermes Inc (NYSE:FHI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Federated Hermes Inc (NYSE:FHI) has received an average broker rating score of 2.80 (Hold) from the five brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company.

Analysts have set a 1-year consensus price target of $35.40 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $0.76 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Federated Hermes an industry rank of 15 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Shares of FHI opened at $37.23 on Tuesday. Federated Hermes has a one year low of $26.73 and a one year high of $38.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.00. The company has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a PE ratio of 13.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.73.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th. Federated Hermes’s dividend payout ratio is 40.15%.

Federated Hermes Company Profile

Federated Investors, Inc engages in the provision of investment management products and related financial services. It sponsors, markets and provides investment-related services to sponsored investment companies, Federated Funds, and Separate Accounts which include separately managed accounts (SMAs), institutional accounts, sub-advised funds and other managed products in both domestic and international markets.

