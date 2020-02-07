Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RECN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.13 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RECN) to report $0.13 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Resources Connection’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.15 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.10. Resources Connection reported earnings per share of $0.20 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 35%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Resources Connection will report full year earnings of $0.97 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.95 to $0.99. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.01 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Resources Connection.

Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RECN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $184.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.00 million. Resources Connection had a return on equity of 11.74% and a net margin of 4.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on RECN shares. BidaskClub downgraded Resources Connection from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Resources Connection from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th.

In other Resources Connection news, CFO Jennifer Y. Ryu sold 1,586 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.03, for a total value of $25,423.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 862 shares in the company, valued at $13,817.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 10.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RECN. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Resources Connection by 43.2% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,674 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Resources Connection in the fourth quarter worth $118,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Resources Connection in the third quarter worth $150,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Resources Connection in the third quarter worth $185,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Resources Connection by 111.2% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 12,740 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 6,708 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Resources Connection stock opened at $15.25 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $489.70 million, a PE ratio of 15.25 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.20 and a 200 day moving average of $16.02. Resources Connection has a 52 week low of $13.62 and a 52 week high of $17.93.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 19th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. Resources Connection’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.37%.

About Resources Connection

Resources Connection, Inc provides business consulting services under the Resources Global Professionals name in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers process transformation and optimization, financial reporting and analysis, technical and operational accounting, and merger and acquisition due diligence and integration services; new accounting standards implementation and remediation support services; and audit readiness, and preparation and response services.

