Cwm LLC Acquires 155 Shares of SPDR S&P China ETF (NYSEARCA:GXC)

Cwm LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P China ETF (NYSEARCA:GXC) by 129.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 275 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P China ETF were worth $28,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. 6 Meridian boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P China ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 130,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,798,000 after buying an additional 1,281 shares in the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P China ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $218,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P China ETF by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 25,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,333,000 after purchasing an additional 2,936 shares during the last quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P China ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $354,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P China ETF by 281.9% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 9,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $862,000 after purchasing an additional 7,053 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P China ETF alerts:

GXC opened at $101.23 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $102.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.84. SPDR S&P China ETF has a 1 year low of $85.69 and a 1 year high of $108.49.

SPDR S&P China ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI China Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in China, but legally available to foreign investors.

Further Reading: Cash Flow

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P China ETF (NYSEARCA:GXC).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P China ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P China ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.