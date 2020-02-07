SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV) Position Raised by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV) by 222.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 522 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF were worth $29,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV bought a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,777,000. Signet Financial Management LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 134,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,376,000 after purchasing an additional 3,819 shares in the last quarter. McMahon Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. McMahon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 305,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,734,000 after purchasing an additional 9,258 shares in the last quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 15,119.7% during the fourth quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,034,000 after purchasing an additional 36,892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McAdam LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 281,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,429,000 after purchasing an additional 21,256 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA MDYV opened at $54.26 on Friday. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $47.38 and a 1 year high of $55.58. The business’s fifty day moving average is $54.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.17.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

