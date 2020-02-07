Cwm LLC Acquires Shares of 1,330 Slack (NYSE:WORK)

Cwm LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Slack (NYSE:WORK) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WORK. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Slack during the second quarter valued at $27,347,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Slack in the 2nd quarter worth about $272,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Slack in the 2nd quarter worth about $430,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Slack in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,249,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Slack in the 2nd quarter worth about $96,000. 33.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho lifted their price target on Slack from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Slack to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. ValuEngine raised Slack from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wedbush reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Slack in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on Slack in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Slack currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.76.

In other Slack news, CTO Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.05, for a total transaction of $30,075.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, major shareholder Marc L. Andreessen sold 60,536 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.13, for a total value of $1,460,733.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 213,835 shares of company stock valued at $4,829,569.

Shares of NYSE:WORK opened at $22.65 on Friday. Slack has a fifty-two week low of $19.53 and a fifty-two week high of $42.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.63.

Slack (NYSE:WORK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.07. Slack had a negative return on equity of 554.57% and a negative net margin of 90.86%. The business had revenue of $168.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.14 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Slack will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Slack Technologies, Inc operates Slack, a business technology software platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform brings together people, applications, and data, as well as sells its offering under a software-as-a-service model. The company was formerly known as Tiny Speck, Inc and changed its name to Slack Technologies, Inc in 2014.

