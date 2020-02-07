iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF) Position Reduced by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF) by 68.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 255 shares of the company’s stock after selling 556 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF were worth $30,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ICF. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 424.4% during the third quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC bought a new stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, LifePlan Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 42.5% during the fourth quarter. LifePlan Financial Group Inc now owns 888 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF alerts:

BATS ICF opened at $120.49 on Friday. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF has a 1 year low of $88.40 and a 1 year high of $104.37. The business’s fifty day moving average is $117.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.71.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).

Further Reading: Balance Sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.