Cwm LLC Increases Stock Position in Tandem Diabetes Care Inc (NASDAQ:TNDM)

Cwm LLC boosted its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care Inc (NASDAQ:TNDM) by 393.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 528 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care were worth $31,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TNDM. FMR LLC grew its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 248.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 705,789 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $44,818,000 after acquiring an additional 503,482 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 31.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 126,159 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $8,140,000 after acquiring an additional 30,215 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 61.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 164,223 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $10,596,000 after acquiring an additional 62,376 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association grew its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 8.6% during the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 9,538 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $615,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 2.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,054,911 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $261,622,000 after acquiring an additional 83,336 shares during the last quarter. 82.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Tandem Diabetes Care stock opened at $75.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.46. Tandem Diabetes Care Inc has a 52-week low of $40.46 and a 52-week high of $78.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -150.00 and a beta of 0.08. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $66.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.87.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The medical device company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.07. Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative net margin of 7.19% and a negative return on equity of 9.44%. The firm had revenue of $94.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.46 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Tandem Diabetes Care Inc will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Brian B. Hansen sold 20,945 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.62, for a total value of $1,625,750.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,046 shares in the company, valued at $546,910.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Kim D. Blickenstaff sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.85, for a total transaction of $11,970,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 319,778 shares of company stock worth $20,871,101 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $71.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Craig Hallum reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.00.

Tandem Diabetes Care Company Profile

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

