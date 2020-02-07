Cwm LLC Acquires Shares of 1,729 Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY)

Cwm LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of OVLY. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in Oak Valley Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $173,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Oak Valley Bancorp by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 316,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,181,000 after buying an additional 2,942 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Oak Valley Bancorp by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 174,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,407,000 after buying an additional 2,904 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Oak Valley Bancorp by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 67,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,312,000 after buying an additional 2,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Oak Valley Bancorp by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 22,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. 20.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Oak Valley Bancorp alerts:

In other news, COO Richard A. Mccarty sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.83, for a total transaction of $47,124.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 34,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $584,724.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 17.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OVLY stock opened at $18.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $154.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.01 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.85. Oak Valley Bancorp has a 12-month low of $15.60 and a 12-month high of $19.95.

Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $11.60 million during the quarter. Oak Valley Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 25.79%.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. This is an increase from Oak Valley Bancorp’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 31st.

About Oak Valley Bancorp

Oak Valley Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Oak Valley Community Bank that provides banking products and services to individuals and small and medium sized businesses in Oakdale, California, and surrounding areas. The company accepts various deposits products, such as checking and savings, money market, health savings, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Further Reading: What is a back-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for Oak Valley Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oak Valley Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.