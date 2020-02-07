Cwm LLC Purchases New Position in Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX)

Cwm LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 285 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Summit X LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mellanox Technologies by 51.4% during the 4th quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 4,632 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 1,573 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Mellanox Technologies by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 775,852 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $90,914,000 after purchasing an additional 30,645 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mellanox Technologies by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 18,397 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $2,156,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mellanox Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mellanox Technologies by 34.4% during the 4th quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC now owns 168,000 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $19,686,000 after purchasing an additional 43,000 shares during the last quarter. 74.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Mellanox Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mellanox Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Mellanox Technologies in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Mellanox Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $124.19.

In other news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.05, for a total value of $120,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MLNX opened at $120.23 on Friday. Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $96.11 and a fifty-two week high of $122.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.21, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.51. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $118.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.36.

Mellanox Technologies (NASDAQ:MLNX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The semiconductor producer reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.61. Mellanox Technologies had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 21.26%. The firm had revenue of $380.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $333.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.42 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. will post 7.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Mellanox Technologies

Mellanox Technologies, Ltd., a fabless semiconductor company, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells interconnect products and solutions. Its products facilitate data transmission between servers, storage systems, communications infrastructure equipment, and other embedded systems. The company offers InfiniBand solutions, including switch and gateway integrated circuits (ICs), adapter cards, cables, modules, and software, as well as switch, gateway, and long-haul systems; and Ethernet solutions, such as Ethernet switch products and Ethernet adapters for use in enterprise data center, high-performance computing, embedded environments, hyperscale, Web 2.0, and cloud data centers.

