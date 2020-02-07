Cwm LLC Has $35,000 Stock Holdings in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Cwm LLC lessened its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) by 21.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 242 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 68 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $35,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of JKHY. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,447 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,104,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,329 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 2,747 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC raised its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 3,861 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC raised its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 15,179 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,216,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.52% of the company’s stock.

JKHY stock opened at $164.26 on Friday. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 12 month low of $129.22 and a 12 month high of $165.74. The firm has a market cap of $12.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $148.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $145.52.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.05. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.27% and a return on equity of 19.37%. The firm had revenue of $419.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $409.85 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Jack Henry & Associates news, VP Stacey E. Zengel sold 1,013 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.31, for a total value of $154,290.03. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,866.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on JKHY. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $162.00 price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Monday, January 20th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $128.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine lowered shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $152.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $152.50.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion dollar institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

