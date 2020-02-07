Cwm LLC Boosts Stake in Adient PLC (NYSE:ADNT)

Cwm LLC raised its holdings in Adient PLC (NYSE:ADNT) by 629.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,597 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,378 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Adient were worth $34,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Adient by 92.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 1,223 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Adient by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Adient in the third quarter valued at $214,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Adient by 9.5% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 921 shares in the last quarter. Finally, World Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Adient by 12.7% in the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 14,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 1,653 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Adient alerts:

ADNT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Buckingham Research raised Adient from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday. Bank of America raised Adient from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group raised Adient from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, January 27th. ValuEngine cut Adient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Adient from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.94.

ADNT opened at $27.93 on Friday. Adient PLC has a 12 month low of $12.15 and a 12 month high of $28.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 3.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.30.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.65. Adient had a positive return on equity of 9.32% and a negative net margin of 3.93%. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. Adient’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Adient PLC will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Adient Company Profile

Adient plc designs, manufactures, and markets a range of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. It operates through three segments: Seating, Seat Structures and Mechanisms (SS&M), and Interiors. The Seating segment produces seat systems for automotive and other mobility applications, as well as various components of seat systems, including foams, trims, and fabrics.

See Also: What is meant by a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Adient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.