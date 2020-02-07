Cwm LLC Has $32,000 Stock Holdings in Jernigan Capital Inc (NYSE:JCAP)

Cwm LLC lessened its stake in shares of Jernigan Capital Inc (NYSE:JCAP) by 72.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,672 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,328 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Jernigan Capital were worth $32,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of JCAP. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Jernigan Capital by 53.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,831 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 981 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Jernigan Capital in the 4th quarter worth about $87,000. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its stake in Jernigan Capital by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Jernigan Capital in the 3rd quarter worth about $226,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Jernigan Capital in the 3rd quarter worth about $351,000. Institutional investors own 66.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Jernigan Capital alerts:

Shares of Jernigan Capital stock opened at $20.49 on Friday. Jernigan Capital Inc has a twelve month low of $17.21 and a twelve month high of $22.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $473.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.21 and a beta of 0.45.

In other news, Director Mark O. Decker bought 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.61 per share, with a total value of $29,415.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 23,741 shares in the company, valued at $465,561.01. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO John A. Good bought 6,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.93 per share, for a total transaction of $137,517.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 283,046 shares in the company, valued at $5,641,106.78. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders acquired 8,900 shares of company stock worth $176,857. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on JCAP. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Jernigan Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Jernigan Capital from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Jernigan Capital in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. TheStreet cut shares of Jernigan Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Jernigan Capital from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.33.

About Jernigan Capital

Jernigan Capital, Inc is a New York Stock Exchange-listed real estate investment trust (NYSE: JCAP) that provides debt and equity capital to private developers, owners, and operators of self-storage facilities. Our mission is to be the preeminent capital partner for self-storage entrepreneurs nationwide by offering creative solutions through an experienced team demonstrating the highest levels of integrity, dedication, excellence and community, while maximizing shareholder value.

See Also: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Jernigan Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jernigan Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.