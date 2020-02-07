Creative Planning Buys 829 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 17,492 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 829 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $1,513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of EFG. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 78.6% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 7,430,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,522,000 after acquiring an additional 3,269,878 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $9,715,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $5,606,000. Managed Account Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1,342.6% during the third quarter. Managed Account Services Inc. now owns 53,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,355,000 after acquiring an additional 50,254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $3,647,000.

BATS EFG opened at $88.22 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a one year low of $67.58 and a one year high of $85.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $86.92 and a 200 day moving average of $82.85.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

