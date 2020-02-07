Cwm LLC Has $34,000 Stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE)

Cwm LLC lowered its position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE) by 30.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,056 shares of the company’s stock after selling 453 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF were worth $34,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IYE. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 64.4% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the period. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $98,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares during the period.

Get iShares U.S. Energy ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Energy ETF stock opened at $28.92 on Friday. iShares U.S. Energy ETF has a 12-month low of $28.03 and a 12-month high of $37.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $31.12 and its 200 day moving average is $31.61.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the oil and gas sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as oil and gas producers, and oil equipment, services and distribution.

Further Reading: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.