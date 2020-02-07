Cwm LLC Decreases Holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV)

Posted by on Feb 7th, 2020

Cwm LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV) by 52.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 349 shares of the company’s stock after selling 383 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF were worth $35,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BLV. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,460,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,269,000 after buying an additional 359,103 shares during the last quarter. Karpus Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 571.2% in the 3rd quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 384,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,498,000 after purchasing an additional 327,396 shares during the last quarter. Friedenthal Financial purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,982,000. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,542,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,608,000.

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $104.18 on Friday. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $87.39 and a fifty-two week high of $106.07. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.70.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th were issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd.

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

