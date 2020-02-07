Southern Copper Corp (NYSE:SCCO) Shares Sold by Creative Planning

Creative Planning lessened its stake in shares of Southern Copper Corp (NYSE:SCCO) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 33,584 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,425 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Southern Copper were worth $1,427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Southern Copper by 16.2% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,111,781 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,945,000 after acquiring an additional 155,270 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Southern Copper by 1.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,036,258 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,258,000 after buying an additional 15,195 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC grew its position in Southern Copper by 5.0% in the third quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 431,665 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,731,000 after buying an additional 20,640 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in Southern Copper by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 236,277 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,037,000 after buying an additional 28,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Southern Copper by 121.4% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 214,088 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,091,000 after buying an additional 117,392 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.28% of the company’s stock.

Southern Copper stock opened at $39.59 on Friday. Southern Copper Corp has a 1 year low of $29.39 and a 1 year high of $44.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.92. The firm has a market cap of $30.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $41.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.79.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Southern Copper from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Southern Copper from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Itau BBA Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Southern Copper in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Southern Copper from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Itau Unibanco lowered shares of Southern Copper to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.89.

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc and lead.

