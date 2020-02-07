Cullen Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Cullen Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,705,950 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 98,340 shares during the period. AT&T accounts for 2.6% of Cullen Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Cullen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $66,669,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of T. JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 229.1% during the 4th quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. 53.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on T. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on AT&T in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine cut AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective (up from $40.00) on shares of AT&T in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. AT&T has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.25.

NYSE T opened at $38.44 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $280.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.80. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $38.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.25. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.92 and a fifty-two week high of $39.70.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $46.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.06 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 7.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 10th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 9th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.41%. This is an increase from AT&T’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently 58.26%.

In other AT&T news, Director Stephen J. Luczo acquired 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $37.81 per share, with a total value of $3,781,000.00. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

