Cwm LLC Boosts Stake in Curtiss-Wright Corp. (NYSE:CW)

Cwm LLC raised its holdings in Curtiss-Wright Corp. (NYSE:CW) by 689.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 229 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Curtiss-Wright were worth $32,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Curtiss-Wright by 4.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,807,922 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $611,232,000 after purchasing an additional 208,921 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its position in Curtiss-Wright by 4.9% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,014,660 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $131,416,000 after purchasing an additional 47,129 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its position in Curtiss-Wright by 22.5% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 122,845 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $15,894,000 after purchasing an additional 22,527 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Curtiss-Wright by 32.3% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 118,371 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $15,314,000 after purchasing an additional 28,872 shares during the period. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC raised its position in Curtiss-Wright by 1,144.8% in the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 87,321 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $11,297,000 after purchasing an additional 80,306 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.87% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Harry Jakubowitz sold 282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.35, for a total transaction of $39,578.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 21,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,974,577.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David Charles Adams sold 4,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.00, for a total value of $617,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,324,031. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,690 shares of company stock valued at $1,786,825 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine cut Curtiss-Wright from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $150.00 price objective on Curtiss-Wright and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, UBS Group raised Curtiss-Wright from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Curtiss-Wright presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.80.

Shares of NYSE CW opened at $148.27 on Friday. Curtiss-Wright Corp. has a twelve month low of $108.96 and a twelve month high of $149.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $145.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $133.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion, a PE ratio of 21.17, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.15.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. Curtiss-Wright’s payout ratio is presently 10.68%.

Curtiss-Wright Profile

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and overhauls precision components, and engineered products and services primarily to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Industrial, Defense, and Power.

