Cwm LLC Buys New Shares in Summit Hotel Properties Inc (NYSE:INN)

Cwm LLC bought a new stake in Summit Hotel Properties Inc (NYSE:INN) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,948 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in INN. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Summit Hotel Properties by 33.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 237,865 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,714,000 after purchasing an additional 59,587 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Summit Hotel Properties by 6.5% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 3,198 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Summit Hotel Properties by 10.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 693,918 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,960,000 after purchasing an additional 64,579 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Summit Hotel Properties by 630.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 520,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,971,000 after purchasing an additional 449,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Summit Hotel Properties in the second quarter valued at $460,000.

Get Summit Hotel Properties alerts:

INN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Summit Hotel Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. TheStreet cut shares of Summit Hotel Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Summit Hotel Properties from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Summit Hotel Properties in a research note on Sunday, December 22nd. Finally, Capital One Financial upgraded shares of Summit Hotel Properties from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $13.00 to $13.50 in a research note on Monday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.63.

Shares of INN stock opened at $11.71 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.02 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.76. Summit Hotel Properties Inc has a one year low of $10.67 and a one year high of $12.63.

Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $133.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.52 million. Summit Hotel Properties had a net margin of 14.44% and a return on equity of 6.64%. The business’s revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Summit Hotel Properties Inc will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. Summit Hotel Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.33%.

Summit Hotel Properties Profile

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc is a publicly-traded real estate investment trust focused on owning premium-branded hotels with efficient operating models primarily in the upscale segment of the lodging industry. As of April 18, 2019, the Company's portfolio consisted of 69 hotels with a total of 10,714 guestrooms located in 24 states.

See Also: What is quantitative easing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Summit Hotel Properties Inc (NYSE:INN).

Receive News & Ratings for Summit Hotel Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Hotel Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.