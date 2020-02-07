Crossvault Capital Management LLC Sells 109 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Crossvault Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,009 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 109 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up about 4.9% of Crossvault Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Crossvault Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $11,104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macroview Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 166.7% in the 3rd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 16 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 533.3% in the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 19 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Pflug Koory LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 34 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advantage Inc. lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Advantage Inc. now owns 38 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.42% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,865.34, for a total value of $373,068.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,653,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 3,475 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,745.57, for a total value of $6,065,855.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,455,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 725,661 shares of company stock worth $1,480,267,612 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AMZN. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on Amazon.com from $2,150.00 to $2,275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $2,500.00 target price (up previously from $2,300.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $2,050.00 target price on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Amazon.com from $2,200.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Amazon.com from $2,080.00 to $2,275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and forty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,313.78.

Shares of AMZN opened at $2,050.23 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,015.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.58. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,882.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,812.80. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,566.76 and a twelve month high of $2,055.72.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.98 by $2.49. The business had revenue of $87.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.09 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 4.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $6.04 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 27.57 earnings per share for the current year.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

